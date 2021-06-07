NEIGHBORS
Learning the Ropes
An ad in a newspaper started Loridian Bromberek-Reading’s goat herd LEBANON, MO. - Arriving at Loridian “Lori” Bromberek-Reading’s Millcreek Farm in eastern Laclede County, Mo., is like pulling onto a grown-up petting zoo. Goat kids and their nannies stroll about, the young goats playing with each other as they curiously observe the newcomer. “I can’t wait for my fence guy to get here,”...
A Journey into Agriculture
Reagan Bluel once considered vet school, but soon discovered other interests MONETT, MO. - Reagan Bluel didn’t grow up on a farm, and her high school in La Monte, Mo., didn’t have an FFA Chapter, but Reagan knew she wanted a career working with animals; she just wasn’t sure what direction she wanted to go. An educator guided her toward the...
Just a Way of Life
Kati Jones says her daily tasks at the J5 Farm are all in a day’s work ELKLAND, MO. - Kati Jones doesn’t really consider herself a “woman in agriculture.” Bottle-feeding twin calves at dawn because the momma cow kicked them off is no big deal. Driving 20 minutes for the raw milk to feed them isn’t either. Loading up her four...
Combining Loves
Branson, Mo., entertainer brings his farming operation to the Ozarks OMAHA, ARK. - From a very early age, Brian Caraker, now of Omaha, Ark., was empowered by strong passions for both raising animals and entertaining people. He clearly remembers playing with toy farm animals, fences and barns with his parents Bob and Betty Caraker when he was a toddler and being...
Serving the Community since 1905
Pearl Brothers offers hometown service JOPLIN, MO. - Pearl Brothers Hardware store in Joplin, Mo., has been around since 1905, although it has not always in the same location that is today. The actual Pearl brothers originally opened the hardware store at 2nd and Main in Joplin. The initial store opened as a hardware store offering sporting goods and a pawn...
Megan Young
• Hometown: Buffalo, Mo. • Family: Husband, Wesley; daughters, Evangeline (10), Elinor (8), Elaina (6), Edith (4); and sons Warren (2), Walter (4 months) In Town: Inspired by her grandmother, Megan Young taught herself to knit in 2017. It wasn’t long before Megan fell in love with the world of fiber arts. So much so that she began working and teaching at a...
Ozark Farms’ Airbnbs
• Location: Rolla, Mo. • Owner: Michele Broxton Services: Michele Broxton is the fourth generation in her family to farm in Phelps County, Mo., and the third generation on the same farm. Primarily a black Angus operation of 600 acres, Michele converted her farm to a commercial venture. After living in the Nashville area for years, she returned to Phelps County...
Something for Everyone
Dick’s 5 & 10 has offered customers a unique experience and unique merchandise for 60 years BRANSON, MO. - There are many reasons why Branson, Mo., became a favorite destination for those seeking getaways for family fun and traditionally wholesome entertainment, but for the past 60 years none is more iconic, compelling or unique than the experience at Dick’s 5...
Payten Durning
• Age: 17 • Parents: Nick and Gina Durning • Hometown: Ozark, Ark. • FFA Chapter: Ozark FFA • Advisors: Heidi Gregory and Ben Culver What is your favorite aspect of agriculture? “I have been around animals all my life and love knowing everything about them including their history.” Who is the most influential person in your life? “My grandpa, Michael Durning, started out poor and was a paperboy....
Lee Graham
• Hometown: Greenland, Ark. • Family: Partner Bev, and daughters Jana and Jacinda In Town: “My (business) partner Richie Weaver and I both grew up on my grandparents’ farm. Our grandparents, Frank and Geneva Higginbotham, moved here from South Dakota with both our parents, raising us on the farm. After graduating high school, we knew we didn’t want to work within...
Poultry Boss
• Location: Gentry, Ark. • Owner: Terry Pollard History: Poultry Boss (Blow Out Specialty Services) began in 2009 when Danny Pollard developed a unit that would blow dust and small debris from poultry barns. Danny sold the business to his brother Terry about nine years ago. Early blower prototypes weren’t successful, but Danny found a small turbine unit that offered what he...
Testing Hay
How to determine nutrient quality in forages The sight of a fresh-cut hayfield with tightly rolled bales dotting the pasture can bring feelings of satisfaction...
Should You Wean Early?
Factors to consider before pulling calves off cows Whether or not producers should wean calves early falls into a category of debate among livestock experts....
Improving Heifer Fertility Rates
Management practices to increase reproductivity in younger females Though genetics play an important role in reproductive success, there are a variety of management practices producers...
Tick-Borne Diseases in Cattle
Producers should keep an eye out for trouble and be proactive in prevention and treatment The hot, humid summer days usher in a plethora of...
Billy and Ram Management
Making a game plan for the off-season When a billy or a ram is hard at work during the breeding season, his body condition and...
Starting in Small Ruminant Production
What producers need to know before buying sheep or goats Before diving deep into the small ruminant business, consider some of the following tips from experts...